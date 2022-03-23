Krunal Pandya Birthday Special: Here's a look at the all-rounder's career so far

Team India all-rounder Krunal Pandya will turn 31 on March 24, 2022 ahead of the upcoming IPL-15 season, which starts on Saturday.

Krunal, who is one of the most popular member of the Indian cricket team, will don the Lucknow Super Giants’ jersey in the IPL this season.

Krunal, who was bought by Mumbai Indians at the 2016 IPL auction for 2 crore, made his debut for the five-time champions in April 2016 against Gujarat Lions at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

The eldest of the Pandya brothers, Krunal made his T20I debut for India against the West Indies on November 4, 2018. He bagged one wicket and scored an unbeaten 9-ball 21 in the match.

Krunal made his ODI debut for India on March 23, 2021 against England, scoring 58 not out. He marked the outing by scoring fastest fifty on debut (26 balls) in an ODI match.

On the personal front, Krunal is married to model Pankhuri Sharma since 2017.

