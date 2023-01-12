e-Paper Get App
KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav star as India win by 4 wickets to register 10th successive ODI series win vs Sri Lanka

IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: Chasing a below-par 216 for victory, India rode on KL Rahul's unbeaten 12th half-century to reach the target in 43.2 overs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 09:04 PM IST
article-image
India produced yet another clinical performance to register a hard-fought 4-wicket win over Sri Lanka in a low-scoring second ODI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

Chasing a below-par 216 for victory, India rode on KL Rahul's unbeaten 12th half-century to reach the target in 43.2 overs and register their 10th ODI series win over Sri Lanka.

Rahul remained not out on 64 off 103 balls with five boundaries and was ably supported by Hardik Pandya, who made 36 off 53 balls.

The duo added 75 runs for the fifth wicket which bailed India out of troubled waters after they were reduced to 86 for 4 inside 15 overs by the Lankans.

Rahul delighted to finish a game for Team India

"I won't say it was a flat wicket, or it was doing a lot that it was impossible to bat. When Sri Lanka started, I thought it was a 280-300 wicket.

"But our bowlers bowled really well to keep them to 220-odd. But they put up a good fight, got early breakthroughs to put us under pressure.

"But I had a good partnership with Shreyas and Hardik. We always try to find a way to win, and it was nice to cross the line in the end," Rahul said after the match.

Earlier, a top effort with the ball helped India bowl out Sri Lanka for 215 after the visitors won the toss and opted to bat first in Kolkata.

Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav picked three wickets each while Umran Malik got a couple of scalps and Axar Patel contributed with one.

