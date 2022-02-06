Kingfisher Ultra Indian Derby: Zuccarelli pips A Star is Born to triumph

Zuccarelli won the Kingfisher Ultra Indian Derby, at the Mahalaxmi race course here on Sunday.

Zuccarelli, from champion trainer Pesi Shroff's yard, beat A Star Is Born by two lengths, to give the trainer his third win of the day.

Miracle, the tote favourite who was available at 95/100 finished a poor fourth in the field of 11 runners in this prestigious event in Mumbai racing.

A Star is Born who was the second favourite did well to finish behind the champion Zuccarelli.

Jockey P Trevor hit the front with 100 meters for the winning post to pip A Star Is Born by two lengths to claim the richest race in the country.

Results

1. The play.rwitc.com Million (1000m): 1. Sky Fall, 2. Columbian, 3. Spring Grove

2. The Breeders' Produce Stakes (Gr.3; 1400m): 1. Supernatural, 2. Last Wish, 3. Shabelle

3. The Sir Homi Mehta Million (1600m): 1. Kings Best, 2. Fortunate Son, 3. Hooves Of Thunder

4. The Rusi Patel Trophy (Gr.3; 1600m): 1. Giant Star, 2. Cosmic Ray, 3. Grand Accord

5. The Zavaray S Poonawalla Eclipse Stakes of India (Gr.2; 2000m): 1. Juliette, 2. Forest Flame, 3. Alluring Silver

6. The B K Rattonsey Memorial Maiden Multi-Million (1200m): 1. Emperor Roderic, 2. DExa, 3. Snowfall

7. The Kingfisher Ultra Indian Derby (Gr.1; 2400m): 1. Zuccarelli, 2. A Star Is Born, 3. Chopin

8. The Gateway of India Million (1400m): 1. 1. The Awakening, 2. Superleggera, 3. Kinnara

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 08:31 PM IST