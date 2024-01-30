Karnataka Captain Mayank Agarwal Admitted To ICU In Agartala After Falling Sick On Delhi-Bound Flight

India cricketer Mayank Agarwal was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after he fell sick on a New Delhi-bound flight.

Agarwal complained of burning sensation in his mouth and throat. He has been admitted in the ICU of the ILS Hospital in Agartala where he is said to be out of danger.

Agarwal is currently leading Karnataka in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2023-24 season. He who scored 51 and 17 in the last game, was supposed to travel with the whole team to Rajkot via Delhi when the incident happened.

The Karnataka squad departed from Tripura after playing against the state team from January 26-29. Karnataka won the match by 29 runs.

Karnataka have registered two wins, 1 loss and a draw from 4 matches in the Ranji Trophy. The 32-year-old led his team to wins over Punjab and Tripura.

Agarwal has led from the front with 460 runs at an average of 44 with two hundreds and a fifty to his name. He was the highest run-scorer in the Ranji Trophy last season.

After playing 21 Tests and 5 ODIs for India from 2018 to 2022, Agarwal fell out of favour with the BCCI selectors due to his inconsistent run in international cricket.

KSCA, Tripura Cricket Statements:

"Mayank Agarwal was rushed to a local hospital in Agartala. The reason for the sudden illness is yet to be confirmed," a Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) official told PTI without elaborating further.

"The team was on flight and apparently Agarwal started feeling uneasy and vomited a couple of times sitting on the flight. Since he started feeling sick, he de-boarded. From KSCA MR Shahvir Tarapore called and we quickly sent two of our representatives to the ILS hospital. He is under observation and we are told doctors are running some tests. Now there are multiple theories as to what he might have consumed," a Tripura Cricket Association official said on condition of anonymity.