Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal shot dead in Jalandhar

Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal was shot dead on Monday evening by some unidentified assailants in Punjab's Jalandhar district, police said.

The incident took place when a Kabaddi tournament was in play at Mallian Kalan village of Shahkot.

Jalandhar (Rural) Deputy Superintendent of Police (Nakodar) Lakhwinder Singh confirmed the report.

According to a report, around 20 rounds were fired at the international kabaddi player's head and chest.

Sandeep ruled the Kabaddi world for more than a decade and played very well in Canada, the USA, the UK, other than in Punjab. He was an Indian Kabbadi participant who gained fame in recent times on account of his victories. He was sometimes called the Diamond participant on account of his athletic talents and expertise at the bottom.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 09:56 PM IST