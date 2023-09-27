K-Terrorist Pannun's Threatening Audio Surfaces: 'Will Target World Cup Match At Narendra Modi Stadium On Oct 5'

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issued a fresh threat to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the killing of Hardeep Singh Jijjar and the alleged insult of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.

A pre-recorded call by Pannun issuing the threats amid the growing tensions between Canada and India is going viral on social media.

He's threatened of dire consequences on behalf of his Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) group.

Pannun also said that he's planning an attack on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad which will host the first match of the ICC World Cup 2023 on October 5.

“On Shaheed Nijjar’s assassination, we are going to use ballot against your bullet. We are going to use the vote against your violence.

"This October, it will not be the World Cricket Cup. It will be the beginning of the World Terror Cup. The message is from Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the SFJ general council,” Pannun said on the call.

Canadian national and K-terrorist Pannu issues threats through recorded call; Says #CricketWorldCup will be ‘world terror cup’, ‘advises’ to shut down embassy in Canada. Says will especially target match played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat on Oct5.pic.twitter.com/vQKrRbzKbO — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) September 27, 2023

Pannun wants Indian embassy in Ottawa to shut down

He also accused PM Modi of insulting PM Trudeau and ordered the Indian government to shut its embassy in Ottawa amid the escalating tensions with Canada.

“India and the Modi regime have insulted Prime Minister Trudeau. Modi regime, it is advisable that you shut down your embassy in Ottawa and bring back your ambassador Verma.

"This advice is from the Canadians and this advice is from Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the SFJ general council.

"We are going to hold Modi and Ambassador Verma accountable for disrespecting Prime Minister Trudeau. It’s very wise to bring back Verma and shut down the Ottawa embassy," Pannun added.

