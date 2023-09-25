Junior Open Squash Championship 2023: Aryan Singh, Yuvraj Wadhwani In U-19 Quarterfinals

India’s top two seeds Aryan Pratap Singh and Yuvraj Wadhwani advanced to the boys’ under-19 quarter-finals of the 13th Bombay Gymkhana Jaguar-Indian Junior Open Squash Championship, organised under the auspices of the SRFI and SRAM, at the Bombay Gymkhana courts on Monday.

In round of 16 matches, the number one seed Singh from Uttar Pradesh defeated compatriot Naresh Shingva of Maharashtra 11-0, 7-11, 11-4, and 11-7, while Wadhwani charged past statemate Raju Shingva winning at 11-4, 11-6, and 11-5.

Other results

Meanwhile, two boys’ under-17 last 16 encounters contested between Indian lads, Kavin Sood of Chandigarh wore down Rajasthan’s Udit Mishra posting a deserving 8-11, 16-14, 11-5, and 11-6 win while in an all-Maharashtra clash Ekambir Singh cruised past Vedant Chheda winning in straight games at 11-7, 11-5, and 11-9.

In another boys’ under-19 match, Siddhant Rewari of Maharashtra failed to take advantage of playing in home conditions. Rewari started positively against 3/4-seed Tavneet Singh Mundra of Madhya Pradesh and raced to a 7-5 lead in the first game. But, Rewari was unable to maintain his composure and started to commit a series of errors, which Mundra who was focused capitalized on and went on to close out the contest at 11-7, 11-5, and 11-5.

In an exciting and hard fought boys’ under-15 match, Purav Rambhia (IND) got the better of Ishaan Dabke (IND) 10-12, 11-5, 9-11, 11-8, and 11-7 to move into the quarter-finals.

In two engrossing girls’ U-13 encounters, Kaashvi Mangal (IND) prevailed over Aelina Shah (IND) 11-8, 11-13, 5-11, 11-8, 11-8 and Eesha Shrivastava (IND) defeated Nimrit Pasricha (IND) 8-11, 11-6, 11-5, 7-11, 11-4.

Results' Summary

Boys’ U-15 (Round 16): 1-Aryaveer Dewan (IND) bt Adithya K. (IND) 11-4, 11-3, 11-4; Kaveeshan Gana Easwaran (MAS) bt Yuvaditya Jain (IND) 11-1, 11-2, 11-9; Savir Sood (IND) bt Yaalvennthan Ravi Kumar (MAS) 11-2, 11-4, 11-8; 3/4-Varun Shah (ENG) bt Agastya Bansal (IND) 11-8, 11-5, 11-5; 3/4-Khailash Ravi Kumar (MAS) bt Shiv Kaul (SIN) 11-4, 11-0, 11-2; Subhash Choudhar (IND) bt Hridhaan Shah (IND) 11-8, 11-3, 11-7; Purav Rambhia (IND) bt Ishaan Dabke (IND) 10-12, 11-5, 9-11, 11-8, 11-7; 2-Darshil Parasrampuria (IND) bt Rudra Pathania (IND) 11-6, 11-2, 11-4.

Boys’ U17 (Round 16): 1-Gurveer Singh (IND) bt Ayush Verma (IND) 11-2, 11-0, 11-3; Yusha Nafees (IND) bt Aakash Kannan (IND) 11-8, 11-2, 10-12, 13-11; Ekambir Singh (IND) bt Vedant Chheda (IND) 11-7, 11-5, 11-9; 3/4-Arjun Somani (IND) bt Teerth Jilka (IND) 11-3, 11-9, 11-4; 3/4-Priyaan Thakker (IND) bt Rachit Shah (IND) 11-2, 11-8, 11-7; Dev Sharma (IND) bt Abhiraj Singh (IND) 11-2, 11-7, 11-8; Kavin Sood (IND) bt Udit Mishra (IND) 8-11, 16-14, 11-5, 11-6; 2-Priyanshu Kumar (IND) bt Mitansh Jain (IND) 11-9, 14-12, 9-11, 8-11, 11-5;

Girls’ U-19 (Round 16): Reiva Nimbalkar Vaibhavi Baalaje (IND) 11-7, 11-5, 11-3; Khushi Puranik (IND) Vs Parul (IND) 11-1, 11-3, 11-6; 3/4-Nirupama Dubey (IND) bt Dhritih Kandpal (IND) 11-4, 11-2, 11-9; Khushi Jaspal (IND) bt Durga Hiru Paradhi (IND) 11-5, 11-7, 11-3;

Boys’ U-19 (Round 16): 1-Aryan Pratap Singh (IND) bt Naresh Shingva (IND) 11-0, 7-11, 11-4, 11-7; Rohan Arya Gondi (IND) bt Sandhesh Pr (IND) 11-3, 11-3, 11-5; Arihant Ks (IND) bt Ansh Tripathi (IND) 11-8, 11-8, 11-9; 3/4-Tavneet Singh Mundra (IND) bt Siddhant Rewari (IND) 11-7, 11-5, 11-5; Vivaan Shah (ENG) Vs Arush Chatterjee (IND) 11-8, 11-7, 11-7;

