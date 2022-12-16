Jose Mourinho likely to take over as Portugal coach after Fernando Santos quits after FIFA World Cup 2022 exit

e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsJose Mourinho likely to take over as Portugal coach after Fernando Santos quits after FIFA World Cup 2022 exit

Mourinho has managed Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 08:48 AM IST
article-image
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho | Twitter
UEFA Champions League-winning coach Jose Mourinho is tipped to take over as Portugal boss after Fernando Santos quit on Thursday following the team's shock FIFA World Cup quarter-final loss to Morocco recently. 

The Portuguese football federation (FPF) said in a statement that an agreement was reached with the 68-year-old Santos "to end the journey of great success that began in September 2014". 

article-image

The FPF added that it "will now launch the process to choose the next national coach". 

Daily sports newspaper Record claims that Mourinho is the federation's number one target to take over ahead of qualifying for Euro 2024.

Mourinho is currently on contract with Italian club Roma. The Portuguese federation would even reportedly ask Mourinho to take charge of the national team on an interim basis to allow him to see out the season with the club.

Qualifying for Euro 2024 gets underway in March.

Portuguese coaches Rui Jorge (under-21s), Abel Ferreira (Palmeiras), Paulo Fonseca (Lille), Rui Vitoria (Egypt) and Jorge Jesus (Fenerbahce) are also among the potential candidates cited by local media.

Mourinho, 59, has yet to coach at international level but has an impressive record at some of Europe's heavyweight clubs.

He has managed Porto, Chelsea twice, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Mourinho won three Premier League titles with Chelsea, two Serie A crowns at Inter and a Liga triumph at Real.

