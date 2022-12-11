WATCH: Riots break out in Paris after Morocco's shock win over Portugal in FIFA World Cup 2022

Riots broke out in Paris following Morocco's victory over Portugal in the FIFA World Cup on Saturday, December 10

Morocco scripted history on Saturday to become the first African nation to qualify for the last four of the World Cup after defeating Portugal 1-0 in the quarterfinal.

Rioters reportedly engaged in acts of vandalism and police were called into action to control the situation.

Police responded with tear gas in order to disperse the crowd in the neighbourhood of Champs-Elysees.

Fireworks and projectiles were thrown at police in footage uploaded to Twitter by journalist Clement Lanot.

Un chantier est pillé et des projectiles sont lancés sur les policiers. Gaz lacrymogène. Tensions en cours sur les #ChampsÉlysées. #Morocco pic.twitter.com/QhtmzWnm6f — Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) December 10, 2022

The African nation staged a massive upset to knock Portugal out of the World Cup as they held onto their one-goal lead at halftime to book a maiden slot in the FIFA World Cup semifinals.

A resilient Morocco found the back of the net through Youssef El-Nesyri in the 42nd minute. The forward went airborne and headed the cross from Attiyat Allah to give his side the advantage which proved fatal for Portugal.