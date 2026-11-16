Jay Shah Reappointed As ICC Chairman For Second Term, To Lead Cricket's Global Expansion Ahead Of LA28 Olympics |

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the unopposed reappointment of Jay Shah as its Chairman for a second term. The decision was taken during the ICC Board meetings in Bali after the directors proposed his name. Shah's reappointment reflects the Board's confidence in his leadership as cricket enters an important phase of global growth.

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Shah will continue to lead the governing body at a time when the sport is looking to expand its reach and attract new fans across the world. One of the major developments during his next term will be cricket's return to the Olympic Games at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Speaking after his reappointment, Shah thanked the ICC Board members for their continued trust and support.

“We are entering one of the most important and exciting periods in our sport’s history. Cricket’s return to the Olympic Games at LA28 presents an extraordinary opportunity to introduce our game to new audiences and inspire a new generation of players and fans," Shah said in a release.

The ICC Board has identified several key areas of focus for the coming years. These include strengthening the international game, supporting women's cricket, creating better opportunities for Associate Members and protecting the integrity of the sport. The governing body will also look to develop new commercial opportunities to support cricket's long-term growth.

Several ICC officials and board members welcomed Shah's reappointment. England and Wales Cricket Board Chair Richard Thompson said international cricket must remain competitive while protecting the importance of bilateral series. ICC Independent Director Ros Rivaz highlighted the need to build on the progress made in women's cricket and create better opportunities for women players across all regions.