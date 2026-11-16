Kagiso Rabada Surpasses Allan Donald With 606 Wickets To Become South Africa's Fourth-Highest Wicket-Taker | X / @cricinfo

Johannesburg: Kagiso Rabada moved past legendary fast bowler Allan Donald to become South Africa’s fourth-highest wicket-taker in international cricket, but his five-wicket haul was overshadowed by a spirited Bangladesh recovery on the opening day of the first Test.

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Rabada, who claimed five wickets for 51 runs, took his international tally across Tests, ODIs and T20Is to 606, surpassing Donald’s career haul of 602. According to Cricinfo, Shaun Pollock leads the South African charts with 823 wickets, followed by Dale Steyn (697) and Makhaya Ntini (661).

The fast bowler also registered his 18th five-wicket haul in Test cricket, drawing level with Ntini for joint-third place on South Africa’s all-time list. Donald remains second with 20 five-fors, while Steyn tops the standings with 26.

However, Bangladesh recovered remarkably from a precarious 121 for five to close the opening day at 327 for six, thanks largely to a magnificent century from Towhid Hridoy and an unbeaten half-century from Litton Das.

The duo stitched together an unbroken sixth-wicket partnership of 206 runs, the highest stand by a Bangladesh pair against South Africa in any format of their Test encounters. Hridoy scored a fluent 137 off 208 deliveries, while Litton remained unbeaten on 92.

Bangladesh's innings began disastrously as Rabada struck twice in the opening exchanges, while debutant Mahfijul Islam fell for a first-ball duck. Mominul Haque also departed without scoring before Rabada produced a superb delivery to dismiss captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, leaving the visitors struggling at 22 for three.

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Tanzid Hasan and Hridoy then steadied the innings with a valuable partnership. Tanzid contributed 67 before Rabada returned after lunch to dismiss him and Mushfiqur Rahim in quick succession, completing his five-wicket haul.

With Bangladesh under pressure at 121 for five, Litton joined Hridoy to turn the contest around. The pair displayed remarkable composure and attacking intent, capitalising on South Africa's inconsistent bowling.

Hridoy brought up his maiden Test century against South Africa, becoming only the second Bangladesh batter to achieve the feat after Mahmudul Hasan Joy in 2022.

South Africa will look to break Litton's resistance early on Day 2, while Bangladesh will aim to build on their impressive recovery.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)