 'It's A Special Win' Head Coach VVS Laxman Lauds Indian Team After Winning The Series Against South Africa
VVS Laxman credits everyone after the series win.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 01:25 PM IST
Pic Credit: Twitter

India head coach for South Africa tour VVS Laxman has hailed the T20 International series triumph as "a special effort" after his team secured a massive 135-run win in the last match here.

India won the four-match T20I series 3-1, with the likes of batters Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson, and bowler Varun Chakravarty making big impact.

"Really proud of our guys for the spirit with which they played this entire series. 3-1 win is a special effort, brilliantly led by @surya_14kumar, @IamSanjuSamson and Tilak were unstoppable with the bat and V arun Chakravarty was outstanding with the ball," Laxman posted on his "X" account.

"... the entire team the way they played and enjoyed each others success, couldn’t be prouder of the boys. Congratulations on a memorable win," the batting great said in a post on X.

Captain Suryakumar also described the series win as a "special" one.

"Well done boys, congratulations to all. Everybody knows how difficult is to win series overseas. The last time when we came here, it was 1-1," he said while addressing the team at the dressing room after the series win.

"This time, even after we led 2-1 in the series, we decided how to play the last match (aggressively), everybody stepped up. Credit goes to everybody. We won this series as a team."

He also thanked the non-playing members of the team -- Vijaykumar Vyshak, Jitesh Sharma and Yash Dayal -- for their support. He also thanked the support staff for their valuable inputs.

"It's a special win and I am sure everyone must be happy. At the same time we take a lot of learning and will go back and reflect. All the best to all those who are turning up in domestic matches, I am also going (for that)."

