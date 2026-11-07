'It Was All Of Us': Usman Khawaja Drops Bombshell, Reveals Entire Australian Team's Involvement In 2018 Ball-Tampering Scandal | X

Melbourne: Former Australian batter Usman Khawaja has claimed that the entire Australian team, including players and support staff, was involved in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal during the South Africa tour.

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He said the responsibility was collective, contrary to Cricket Australia's findings that implicated only Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft. Khawaja stressed that he had expected the truth to emerge over the past eight years and spoke out to ensure the three players were not left carrying the blame alone.

Until now, the widely accepted account of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, maintained by Cricket Australia (CA) and those involved, was that Steven Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were the only players responsible. Smith and Warner received 12-month bans from international and domestic cricket, while Bancroft was handed a nine-month suspension.

"It was all of us. Not the batters, not the bowlers, not the staff. All of us. In an ideal world, I don't want to do this. I don't want to be the one who comes out and talks about the truth. The issue is that I genuinely thought after eight years the truth would have been out by now," Khawaja told Nine as per Cricinfo.

"Maybe I thought Davey would have exposed it, or someone else would have talked about it more. I just didn't think it was going to come down to this. But the longer it's gone on for, and right from the very start, I've been on the train of collectively taking it," he added.

Khawaja said he had urged the Australian team to take collective responsibility for the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, insisting that everyone knew what was happening. He expressed disappointment that Smith, Warner and Bancroft were left to shoulder the blame, adding that Warner had faced repeated criticism over the past eight years while remaining silent.

"Even in the change rooms when I was talking to them after the game. I said, 'Take this as a team'. We did this as a team. We knew what was going on, and we had to take it as a team, and so I was always of that stance. Obviously, it didn't work that way, and those three guys got crucified. I've seen Davey over the last eight years just get nailed bad over and over again, and it's taken a big man not to say anything and just to stay quiet," Khawaja added.

Khawaja highlighted the lasting impact of the 2018 scandal on Cameron Bancroft and Steve Smith. He noted that Bancroft has struggled to regain his place in the Test side despite consistently scoring runs, while Smith successfully rebuilt his career but has never forgotten the events of that year.

"And then 'Bangers' [Bancroft], in the same note, particularly, he played a little bit of Test cricket after that, but then never came back in, even though he's been scoring a lot of runs. He's been a terrific cricketer for a long time, but I know it's something that hangs over his head," Khawaja said.

"Even Steve Smith. Steve's lucky, the greatest batsman of my generation. He came back from that, and he's come back as good as he ever was in that first Ashes series, and it's kind of been forgotten for him in some respects. But I know he has never forgotten that year and how it all panned out," he added.

Khawaja said he spoke out because he believed Smith, Warner and Bancroft deserved justice and should not continue bearing the blame alone. He added that none of the three wanted to break their silence, fearing their accounts would be dismissed as hearsay, which prompted him to speak on their behalf.

"But I'm not doing this for any other reason than I think it's the right thing to do. I've always felt like there's more to life than just cricket, and these guys, in some respect, deserve that justice. And it just doesn't feel like anyone's going to give it to them. None of those three wants to be the first to say anything. And rightly so, it will just be hearsay and 'their word' if they do. They needed someone else to say something," he said.

Khawaja also revealed that Cricket Australia never interviewed him during its investigation into the 2018 ball-tampering scandal. The probe, led by then head of integrity Iain Roy and team performance manager Pat Howard, followed the Cape Town Test and resulted in sanctions against Smith, Warner and Bancroft.

"I was sitting next to Cam Bancroft that whole Test match, and I didn't get interviewed. I thoroughly feel that I didn't get interviewed because of that, because they knew that I wanted to take it as a team, because they knew I was ready to tell the truth if I was interviewed," he concluded.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)