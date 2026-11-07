IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma's Animated Reaction Goes Viral After KL Rahul Takes Stunning Catch To Dismiss Will Young | Video

Rohit Sharma's Animated Reaction Goes Viral After KL Rahul Takes Stunning Catch | X

Former India captain Rohit Sharma grabbed attention with his animated reaction after wicketkeeper KL Rahul pulled off a sensational diving catch to dismiss Will Young during the second ODI against New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday, November 7.

The dismissal came off the bowling of Auqib Nabi, who continued his impressive spell by removing both New Zealand openers. Nabi delivered a length ball in the channel just outside off stump, forcing Young into a tentative push. The batter neither committed fully to the front foot nor stayed back, resulting in an outside edge that flew towards the right of the wicketkeeper.

Rohit Sharma's Animated Reaction Goes Viral After KL Rahul Takes Stunning Catch

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KL Rahul showcased excellent reflexes as he initially moved towards his left before diving across to his right. The wicketkeeper stretched out both gloves and managed to hold on to the ball with his right hand, completing a spectacular catch behind the stumps.

The stunning effort triggered celebrations among the Indian players, with Rohit Sharma's animated reaction becoming a talking point. The former India skipper's reaction quickly caught the attention of fans, with the moment gaining traction on social media.

Young, who looked tentative during his brief stay at the crease, had to walk back after failing to negotiate Nabi's disciplined bowling. The dismissal marked another important breakthrough for India as Nabi accounted for both New Zealand opening batters, putting the hosts under early pressure in Wellington.

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