'It Is Good For TRP': Coach Gambhir On Relationship With Virat Kohli Ahead Of Sri Lanka Tour; VIDEO

Gautam Gambhir spoke about past on-field arguments with the talismanic batter Virat Kohli and whether the two will get along now that the former has been appointed as Team India's head coach ahead of the Sri Lanka tour.

Gambhir and Kohli have not been best of friends as they were involved in multiple confrontations in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In IPL 2023, the two had a heated verbal exchange after the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Lucknow.

Now, Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli will be working together for Team India in the ODIs and Tests.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of Team India's departure, Gautam Gambhir bluntly stated that his relationship with Virat Kohli is not for the TRP or public. He added that they have a job of making India proud.

"It is good for the TRP, but my relationship is not public. What kind of a relationship I share with Virat Kohli, it's between two mature individuals. On the field, everyone has got the right to fight for their own jersey and come back to a winning dressing room." Gambhir told reporters.

"But at the moment, we're representing India, representing 140 crore Indians and I'm sure we're going to be on the same page and try and make India proud." he added.

The upcoming Sri Lanka tour will be Gautam Gambhir's first international assignment as head coach. Previously, the 42-year-old worked as a mentor at Lucknow Super Giants (2022 and 2023) and Kolkata Knight Riders (2024).

Gautam Gambhir has marked his return to Team India after long eight years in a different capacity.

Gautam Gambhir texted Virat Kohli after his appointment as head coach

Gautam Gambhir revealed that he had texted Virat Kohli after he was officially appointed as the head coach of Team India. He hailed Kohli as 'world class' cricketer, added that they will work hard to win matches for Team India.

"After my appointment I and Virat Kohli had exchanged messages. I had a very good relationship with him. He's a world class athlete, a world class cricketer. We both will work hard to win matches for our team." Gambhir said

Virat Kohli will be returning to action for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, starting on August 2.