'It Filled Me With A Lot Of Confidence': Cameron Green Reveals Jasprit Bumrah’s Heartfelt Message Before Back Surgery

Cameron Green & Jasprit Bumrah | Image: Mumbai Indians/X

Cameron Green recently revealed a heartfelt message from Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah that arrived just before Green underwent back surgery in October 2024. The timing couldn’t have been more poignant, as Green was facing a tough decision between continuing conservative rehab or opting for surgery.

Green described Bumrah’s message as “really special” and said it lifted his spirits when he needed it most. "Even Jasprit Bumrah reached out the night before I was getting surgery. He was in the middle of a Test match in India. Just a few things like that are really special and makes you feel a lot better about it. To get someone like him to reach out and then to watch him during the summer, to see how good he is obviously post-surgery, filled me with a lot of confidence," said Green.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This exchange underscores the silent bonds that exist between elite athletes. Competitors on the field, supporters off it. Bumrah's heartfelt gesture reminded Green that, while the pressures of professional sport are intense, empathy and encouragement can make all the difference.

'I Don't Think It Will...': Josh Hazlewood Reflects On His Viral Nickname Ahead Of WTC Final Against South Africa; Video

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has found himself at the center of social media buzz ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final between Australia and South Africa, scheduled to begin on June 11 at Lord’s. Fresh off a spectacular season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Hazlewood earned a new nickname from Indian fans, “Hazlegod.”

The title was bestowed upon him in recognition of his match-winning performances, which helped RCB lift their maiden IPL trophy. However, Hazlewood’s reaction to the hype was refreshingly modest, suggesting he would be just fine if the nickname lost momentum.

Speaking in a video released by ICC, Hazlewood admitted he was flattered by the fan-given moniker, but hoped it wouldn’t stick around for too long. “Hopefully it runs out of steam pretty quickly,” he said with a smile. “It's flattering, obviously, to hear it around the ground in India, but I don't think it'll take off in Australia.” His comments highlighted the grounded nature that has defined his career, even as his popularity soars on the back of standout performances.