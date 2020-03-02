ISL semi-finals: Bengaluru FC grind out 1-0 win against ATK

Bengaluru: Ten-man Bengaluru FC registered a narrow 1-0 goal win against ATK in the first leg of their Hero Indian Super League semi-final clash at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Sunday.

Deshorn Brown's opportunistic strike (31') proved to be the difference in what was a closely-fought first leg battle.

Edu Garcia kicked off an even contest with a shot from outside the box that went wide in the second minute.

Bengaluru soon made their presence felt when Dimas Delgado whipped a dangerous ball into the box. Rahul Bheke rose the highest inside the box but his header flew inches over the crossbar.