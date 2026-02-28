ISL 2025-26 Season Match Report: Nsungusi Jr. Effiong's First-Half Masterclass Sparks Punjab FC's Breakthrough Triumph Over Bengaluru |

Bengaluru: A clinical first-half brace from Nsungusi Jr. Effiong guided Punjab FC to a 2-0 victory over Bengaluru FC in Match 17 of the Indian Super League 2025-26 season at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, February 27, 2026.

The Shers registered their first win of the campaign and moved up to seventh in the standings with three points, while Bengaluru FC remain sixth with four points. Nsungusi Jr. was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Bengaluru FC head coach Renedy Singh named an unchanged starting XI. Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis, meanwhile, made three changes, bringing in captain Nikhil Prabhu, midfielder Manglenthang Kipgen, and Nigerian forward Bede Amarachi Osuji in place of Muhammad Suhail, Bikash Singh, and Samir Zeljković.

The contest began evenly, with both sides probing for openings. Bengaluru left-back Roshan Singh fired over the bar from a direct free-kick in the fifth minute, while Punjab midfielder Dani Ramírez saw his long-range effort blocked at the other end. The Shers looked threatening from set-pieces, as Bede Osuji’s header was blocked for a corner before Pablo Santos tested Bengaluru’s Gurpreet Singh from close range.

Punjab broke the deadlock in the 20th minute. Manglenthang Kipgen delivered a precise cross into the near post, where Nsungusi Jr. rose highest to power a bullet header into the top right corner, giving the visitors the lead.

Bengaluru responded with a series of corners but struggled to find a decisive touch in the box. Defender Bijoy came close to doubling Punjab’s advantage midway through the half, glancing a header just wide from a Dani Ramírez delivery.

Straight after the water break, Punjab struck again. Nsungusi Jr collected a pass from Ramírez at the edge of the box and drilled a low left-footed effort into the bottom left corner at the near post to make it 2-0.

Muhammed Uvais nearly added a third before the interval, while Bengaluru’s Ashique Kuruniyan saw his effort blocked in stoppage time as the Blues trailed 0-2 at half-time.

Renedy Singh made a triple substitution at the start of the second half, introducing Sirojiddin Kuziev, Ricky Meetei, and Sunil Chhetri in search of a response. However, Punjab continued to threaten, with Nigerian Osuji forcing a save from Gurpreet early in the half.

Bengaluru’s best opportunity came in the 58th minute when Sunil Chhetri met Ryan Williams’ low cross from close range but steered his effort wide of the target. The hosts continued to press, with Kuziev testing Arshdeep Singh from distance and Chhetri seeing a header blocked inside the box.

Despite sustained pressure, Bengaluru were unable to breach Punjab’s disciplined defensive line. Chhetri’s late free-kick sailed high and wide, and Ricky Shabong’s long-range effort in the closing stages underlined Punjab’s composure as they managed the game effectively.

Punjab FC held firm to secure a clean sheet and a well-deserved three points, marking their first victory of the season, while Bengaluru FC were left to reflect on missed opportunities in front of goal.