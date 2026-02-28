 VIDEO: Rinku Singh Lands In Kolkata Hours After Father's Funeral For IND VS WI T20 WC26 Match
Rinku Singh has arrived in Kolkata ahead of India's must-win game against the West Indies on Sunday. Singh joins the team on Saturday morning, a mere few hours after completing the last rites of his father, following his death on Friday. Singh did not feature against Zimbabwe, but could be in line to feature in Eden Gardens, his IPL home ground.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 10:14 AM IST
article-image

"Rinku Singh will join the team tomorrow in Kolkata," BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia told IANS.

Rinku, who is part of India's T20 World Cup squad, left Chennai at 5:00 am to rush to New Delhi for the last rites of Khanchand. Khanchand had been admitted to Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida on February 21 after his condition deteriorated significantly. He was placed on ventilator support before passing away in the early hours of Friday.

Rinku had previously been by his father's side when his condition worsened, but rejoined the squad ahead of India's match against Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday, though he did not feature in the playing eleven as Sanju Samson got the nod to play and open the batting alongside Abhishek Sharma.

Rinku performed the last rites on Friday evening in Aligarh as hundreds gathered around to pay respects. Saturday morning, he was spotted at the Kolkata airport, ready to join the team.

article-image

The 28-year-old cricketer, a resident of Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh, credits much of his success to his father. Khanchand Singh, who worked in gas cylinder distribution in Aligarh, supported his son's dream of becoming a cricketer despite facing financial hardships.

Rinku did not play in Chennai but came on as a substitute fielder. With the must-win game at Eden Gardens, Singh could return to the XI given his experience of playing at the ground.

