 VIDEO: Emotional Rinku Singh Breaks Down In Tears During Last Rites After Father's Death Due To Cancer
Rinku Singh was visibly heart-broken as he performed the last rites of his father Khanchand Singh. Khanchand passed away in the early hours of Friday morning following his prolonged battle with liver cancer. Rinku arrived in Aligarh for the last rites and was inconsolable as he bid adieu to arguably his greatest support system.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 05:40 PM IST
article-image

In a video that has since gone viral, Rinku could be seen sobbing inconsolably during the funeral procession. Hundreds had gathered around to pay respects, and Singh was flanked by police. In the video, he could be seen wiping his tears with his t-shirt in a heart-breaking moment.

Rinku did not feature in the playing XI in Chennai, but did come on as a substitute fielder. India clinched a vital 72-run victory to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

The 28-year-old cricketer, a resident of Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh, credits much of his success to his father. Khanchand Singh, who worked in gas cylinder distribution in Aligarh, supported his son's dream of becoming a cricketer despite facing financial hardships.

India's next game is a must-win 'quarter-final' against West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday.

