 India Vs Pakistan ICC T20 WC26 Final On The Cards? Possible Scenarios Explained
India and Pakistan could clash once again in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The two teams could play the final of the tournament should certain scenarios play out in their favour. Both teams face must-win games to even make it to the semi-final, but a possible final against their arch rivals should only fuel more motivation.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 09:39 AM IST
article-image
IND Vs PAK could face off in the final of the ICC T20 WC26 | Image: X

In what is a mouth watering prospect, India and Pakistan could face off in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. With two games to go for the Super 8, both India and Pakistan in contention to make the semi-finals of the competition. Should they make the final four, a IND vs PAK T20 WC26 Final in Colombo becomes a real possibility.

How can Pakistan qualify for Semi-final?

Pakistan will be facing Sri Lanka in their most crucial game in the tournament so far. Pakistan remain in contention but face a tough Net Run Rate (NRR) equation. To progress, Pakistan must either beat Sri Lanka by at least 64 runs or chase down the target within 13.1 overs. Any smaller margin of victory will not be enough to take them into the top two in the Group 2. Should they fail to do so, then New Zealand qualify ending any hopes of another IND vs PAK game.

How can India qualify for the semi-final?

India's equation is clearer. Playing at Eden Gardens, the Men in Blue have to just secure victory to seal their semi-final. West Indies and India are tied on points, and the winner of that game on Sunday makes the semi-final. No net run rate comes into the picture as India would qualify on the basis of more points.

ENG Vs NZ, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Washout Or No Result To Knock Pakistan Out Of Semi-Finals...
What happens if India and Pakistan both qualify for semis?

If Pakistan confirm their semi-final berth, they will face off against South Africa (likely to finish atop Group 1) in R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Should New Zealand qualify, then that game will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

If India reach the semis, they will play England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Should India and Pakistan both win their next two games, an IND vs PAK T20 WC26 final will be played at Colombo. If PAkistan are knocked out, the match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

