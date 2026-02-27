ENG Vs NZ, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Washout Or No Result To Knock Pakistan Out Of Semi-Finals Race | X

Islamabad, February 27: A washout in the crucial New Zealand vs England Super 8 match on Friday will officially knock Pakistan out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Contrary to hopes, a no-result due to rain will not help Pakistan's qualification chances in Group 2.

What Happens If Match Is Abandoned?

If the match is abandoned, both teams will receive one point each. That would take England to five points and New Zealand to four points. Pakistan currently has one point from two matches. Even if they win their final group game against Sri Lanka on February 28, they can only reach a maximum of three points.

Points-Table

In that scenario, Pakistan would be mathematically eliminated. With New Zealand on four points and England on five, Pakistan would not be able to finish in the top two of the group, which is required to qualify for the semi-finals.

Pakistan's Only Hope

Pakistan's only hope is an England victory over New Zealand. If England win, New Zealand will remain on three points. Pakistan would then need to defeat Sri Lanka and hope to overtake New Zealand on Net Run Rate (NRR). However, the task is extremely difficult as there is currently a significant NRR gap between the two teams.

Net Run Rate

Before the match, England lead Group 2 with four points and a strong NRR. New Zealand are second with three points, followed by Pakistan with one point. Sri Lanka have already been eliminated. For Pakistan to reach the semi-finals, they need a big win over Sri Lanka and also require England to defeat New Zealand by a huge margin to reduce the Kiwis' NRR.