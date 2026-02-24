Pakistan Can Still Qualify For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals Despite Loss To England; Check Super 8 Scenarios | X

Pallekele, February 24: Pakistan's hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 are still alive despite their defeat to England in the Super 8 stage, however, the situations has become extremely tight and dependent on other results.

After Pakistan's opening Super 8 match against New Zealand being washed out due to rain, the team received just one point and the loss to England means they remain stuck on the same tally with only one match left against Sri Lanka.

This leaves Pakistan with no margin for error as they must win their final game of the Super 8 clash against Sri Lanka while relying on the results of other teams to fall in their favour to have any chance of progressing.

Where Pakistan Stand

1.Pakistan vs New Zealand - Match washed out - Pakistan got 1 point

2. Pakistan vs England - Pakistan lost - Still 1 point

3. One match left vs Sri Lanka

What Pakistan Must Do

1. Pakistan must beat Sri Lanka on February 28

2. This will take Pakistan to 3 points

What Pakistan Need From Other Matches

New Zealand must lose both their matches:

vs Sri Lanka (Feb 25)

vs England (Feb 27)

Why This Is Important

1. If New Zealand lose both - They stay on 1 point - Pakistan stay ahead

2. If New Zealand win even one - They reach 3 points - Pakistan could be eliminated

3. If New Zealand win both - Pakistan are out for sure

Pakistan Should:

1. Beat Sri Lanka

2. Hope New Zealand lose both of its games

Any New Zealand win makes things very difficult for Pakistan.