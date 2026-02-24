England Beat Pakistan, Almost Crush Their Hopes Of Semi-Finals Qualification In ICC T20 WC26 | X

Pallekele, February 24: In a fabulous display of cricket, England managed to beat Pakistan by 2 wickets in the England vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash at Pallekele Stadium on Tuesday. England became the first team in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 to qualify for the semi-finals after beating Pakistan by 2 wickets.

England maintained their winning streak against Pakistan in the T20 World Cups. Pakistan has never been able to beat England in an ICC T20 World Cup match.

Riding on a magnificent innings from the captain Harry Brook, who smashed his maiden century in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, England took the game away from Pakistan.

Batting first, Pakistan registered their highest-ever first innings score against England in a T20 World Cup. Pakistan scored 164/9 in their 20 overs, riding on opener Sahibzada Farhan's half-century. Sahibzada Farhan scored 63 runs from 45 balls.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pakistan were cruising towards setting a target of around 190 runs, however, their batting collapsed after Sahibzada Farhan got out in the 16th over. Pakistan were 122/4 when Sahibzada departed and the team managed to score only 164/9 in their 20 overs.

Shaheen Afridi gave just the start what Pakistan was expecting as he got rid of in-form Phil Salt for a Golden Duck and also dismissed Jos Butler in his second over. However, Pakistan could not capitalise on his performance as England skipper single-handedly took the game away from them.

Read Also England Captain Harry Brook Smashes Maiden Century In ICC T20 WC26 Match Against Pakistan

Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the bowler for Pakistan and he bowled his four overs with the figures of 30/4. Usman Tariq took two wickets and no other bowler was able to make an impact in the game. The game went into the last over and Jofra Archer hit the winnings on the very first ball of Salman Mirza.