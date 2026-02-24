England Captain Harry Brook Smashes Maiden Century In ICC T20 WC26 Match Against Pakistan

Pallekele, February 24: England captain Harry Brook smashed his first-ever century in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match. He achieved the feat against Pakistan in the crucial Super 8 clash at Pallekele International Cricket Ground in Sri Lanka on Tuesday.
Harry Brook smashed his ton in just 51 balls with 10 fours and 4 sixes. England was struggling while chasing a target of 165 runs against Pakistan. He led the team from the front and took the game away from Pakistan with his century.
England are chasing 165 against Pakistan in their T20 World Cup Super 8 match. This is Harry Brook's highest score in T20Is. Earlier, Sahibzada Farhan's 63 helped Pakistan post 164/9 in 20 overs. Overall, England look good in this format. England completed a comprehensive win over Sri Lanka in their first Super 8 match at the Pallekele Stadium on Sunday.