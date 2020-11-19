ISL 2020-21: Fixtures, venues, and all you need to know about match-week 1

The tournament, which will run from November to March, is being restricted to a single venue in view of the pandemic.

As per the protocols shared with the cubs, everyone involved with the tournament will be required to provide daily health updates through an app specially designed for this purpose.

All the teams have been staying in a bio-secure environment since their arrival in the coastal state.

The 10 competing franchises have been divided into three groups with Group A comprising four teams and Group B and C consisting of three sides each.

The ISL has also formed a central medical team and employed a League Hygiene Officer who will issue operational directives and ensure implementation of the same through the tournament.

The ISL has also mandated that the clubs hire a Hygiene Officer of their own who will be in charge of ensuring the health and safety of the players/team officials throughout the season.

Here's a look at the fixtures and venues for match-week 1:

Match 1: Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Venue: GMC Stadium

Match 2: NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium

Match 3: FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC

Venue: Fatorda Stadium

Match 4: Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC

Venue: GMC Stadium Bambolim

Match 5: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium