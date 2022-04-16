IPL: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field in their Indian Premier League match against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday.

Seeking to end their five-match losing streak, MI made one change from their previous match playing XI with Fabian Allen replacing Basil Thampi.

Super Giants also made one change with Manish Pandey coming in for K Gowtham.

The Teams

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 03:19 PM IST