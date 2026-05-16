IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant Fined ₹12 Lakh For Slow Over-Rate As LSG Beat CSK | X

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during his side’s IPL 2026 clash against Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday.

The sanction was imposed under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, marking LSG’s first minimum over-rate offence of the season.

“Rishabh Pant, Captain, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 59 of TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Friday. As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Rishabh Pant was fined INR 12 lakhs,” IPL said in a statement.

Riding on Akash Singh’s fantastic three-fer, Mitchell Marsh’s brutal 90 off 38 balls and Nicholas Pooran’s late fireworks, LSG managed to thrash Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets.

CSK had posted 187/5, thanks to Kartik Sharma’s career-best score of 71 in T20s and an unbeaten 32 from Shivam Dube, after Akash’s spell took out the top order on a fiery red soil pitch. But Marsh and Josh Inglis set the tone right from the start via a massive 135-run opening stand.

Marsh was scintillating in hitting nine fours and seven sixes at an astonishing strike rate of 236.84, before an unfortunate run out stopped him ten runs short of reaching a fantastic century.

After he, Inglis and Abdul Samad fell in quick succession, Pooran produced some emphatic hits to smash 32 off just 17 balls. He slammed one four and four maximums to help LSG reach with 20 balls to spare and dent CSK’s playoffs hopes in a thumping fashion.

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