Mukul Choudhary Bows Down To Nicholas Pooran After LSG's Stunning Win Over CSK During IPL 2026 | Video

IPL/X

Lucknow Super Giants registered a convincing seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026, but it was a heartwarming post-match moment involving youngster Mukul Choudhary and star batter Nicholas Pooran that stole the spotlight.

After sealing the victory for LSG, Mukul was seen bowing down to Pooran in a gesture of admiration and respect. The emotional moment quickly caught the attention of fans on social media, with many praising the young batter for acknowledging Pooran’s impact during the chase.

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Pooran once again proved why he remains one of the most dangerous finishers in T20 cricket. The explosive left-hander smashed 32 runs off just 17 deliveries, shifting the momentum firmly in LSG’s favour during the latter stages of the chase. His aggressive strokeplay ensured Chennai never found a way back into the contest.

Mukul, meanwhile, played a calm supporting role with 13 runs from 10 balls. While the knock may not have been flashy, the youngster showed composure under pressure and stayed alongside Pooran till the finish line. His humility after the game reflected the learning environment within the LSG camp and the influence senior players like Pooran continue to have on emerging talents.