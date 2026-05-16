Scary Scenes! Hasan Ali Leaves Field On Stretcher After Frightening Head Injury Scare During BAN vs PAK 2nd Test | Video

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Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali gave fans a major scare during the second Test against Bangladesh national cricket team in Sylhet after suffering a painful blow to the head while attempting a return catch.

The incident occurred during the eighth over of Bangladesh’s innings when Hasan dived to his right in an effort to grab a sharp chance off Tanzid Hasan Tamim. In the process, the fast bowler landed awkwardly and appeared to hit the right side of his head on the ground. Medical staff rushed onto the field immediately as concerned teammates and spectators watched on.

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Hasan looked visibly dizzy while receiving treatment and was eventually stretchered off the field, raising fears of a serious injury for Pakistan early in the Test match. Salman Agha completed the remainder of the over as play resumed.

However, the worrying scenes soon turned into relief for Pakistan. Hasan returned to the field at the beginning of the 16th over after undergoing medical assessment and later resumed bowling in the 19th over, signaling that the injury was not as severe as initially feared.

The moment sparked emotional reactions among fans on social media, with many praising Hasan’s determination and toughness. His return provided a major boost for Pakistan, who were already under pressure after losing the opening Test of the series.