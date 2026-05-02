IPL 2026: Kyle Jamieson Warned, Handed 1 Demerit Point For Aggressive Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Celebration | X

Jaipur: Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Kyle Jamieson has been handed one demerit point and issued a warning for breaching Level 1 of the IPL Code of Conduct during Match No. 43 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, according to an official IPL statement.

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"Kyle Jamieson, Bowler, Delhi Capitals, has accumulated one Demerit Point and received a warning for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during Match No. 43 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur," the IPL statement read.

The incident occurred in the second over of the Royals' innings, when, after dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Jamieson was found to be close to him in an aggressive manner, which could have provoked an aggressive reaction from the batter.

"Jamieson was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from another player in the match," the statement added.

The pacer accepted the charge and the punishment imposed by the match officials.

"Jamieson admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by the Match Referee, Rajeev Seth," the statement concluded.

Coming to the match, a blistering 110-run opening stand between KL Rahul (75 off 40) and Pathum Nissanka (62 off 33) laid the perfect foundation for a record 226-run chase, which was calmly finished by Tristan Stubbs (18*) and Ashutosh Sharma (25*) with five balls to spare.

Earlier, Riyan Parag led from the front with a superb 90 off 50 balls, his first fifty-plus score of the season, while Donovan Ferreira smashed an unbeaten 47 off just 14 deliveries to power RR to 225/6 after opting to bat.

Parag steadied the innings alongside Dhruv Jurel (42) following early setbacks before Mitchell Starc (3/40) struck key blows, including the RR skipper's wicket, on his return.

This marks DC's highest run-chase in IPL history. The visitors sealed the match with 5 balls to spare.

With this win, DC bagged its fourth victory of the season and is placed 6th in the points table, while RR stays in fourth position with six wins out of their 10 matches.

This is also the second-highest successful chase against RR, behind the 229 runs chased by SRH at the same venue earlier this season.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)