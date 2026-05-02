 Dhoni, Rohit, & Suryakumar’s Chepauk Picture Breaks The Internet As India's T20 WC Winning Captains Pose Ahead Of CSK VS MI Clash | VIDEO
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HomeSportsDhoni, Rohit, & Suryakumar’s Chepauk Picture Breaks The Internet As India's T20 WC Winning Captains Pose Ahead Of CSK VS MI Clash | VIDEO

Dhoni, Rohit, & Suryakumar’s Chepauk Picture Breaks The Internet As India's T20 WC Winning Captains Pose Ahead Of CSK VS MI Clash | VIDEO

MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were seen together during an Indian Premier League training session in Chennai. The three captains, who led India to T20 World Cup titles in 2007, 2024 and 2026, shared a moment ahead of the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, May 02, 2026, 12:01 AM IST
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A rare moment in Indian cricket brought together three generations of T20 World Cup-winning captains, as MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav posed for a picture during a training session in Chennai.

The trio were spotted ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, popularly known as Chepauk Stadium.

The image quickly gained traction on social media, capturing more than just a routine training interaction. It symbolised a unique piece of Indian cricket history — three captains who led the national side to T20 World Cup titles across different eras.

Dhoni, who guided India to victory in the inaugural 2007 tournament, stands as the pioneer of the country’s T20 success. Rohit followed with another title in 2024, while Suryakumar added the most recent triumph in 2026, marking a continuation of India’s dominance in the shortest format.

With three timelines converging in a single frame, the photograph offered fans a powerful reminder of leadership continuity and evolution in Indian cricket, all set against the backdrop of one of the IPL’s most storied rivalries.

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