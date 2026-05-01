'Lack Of Consistency Not Pressure Hurting Mumbai Indians,' Says Coach Mahela Jayawardene Ahead Of Crucial Clash

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene | X

Chennai: Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene felt lack of consistency was the prime reason for the team's position in the league and not pressure.

Jayawardene was speaking to reporters at the pre-match press conference and felt they were playing well in patches but not as well as they need to get over the line.

"The way some of the teams are playing, they are pushing hard and consistently coming up with results. So if you are not competing at the same level, then it's harder to win games and that's what I put it down to.

"Its not pointing fingers at the bowling group or batting group. But its a combination of us not being able to consistently put up performances, be it the powerplays or losing it in the middle overs or the back end with the ball and bat. It's something where we are losing matches.

"So we need to collectively play better cricket and be consistent with that, " he added.

Jayawardene also stated that T20 World Cup winning captain Suryakumar Yadav was batting as well as he always has been despite the indifferent form lately.

"He's been hitting the ball really well and the way he got out a couple of occasions was unfortunate, getting caught at the boundary line. So, the conversation I keep having with him is to keep trusting your ability," he added.

"Back yourself in that situation because he's that sort of a player. How he sees is how he plays. We just keep encouraging him.

Jayawardene still felt Mumbai Indians are completely not out of the Playoffs race and they need to try and win their remaining games which they are fully capable of.

"I think the 10 teams whether they to come back and get to those, we've done it last year. We had a six match winning streak and we got to the Playoffs. I don't know, I mean. It also depends on how other teams are faring, " he added.