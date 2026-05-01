RR Vs DC: Riyan Parag Wins Toss, Rajasthan Royals Opt To Bat First In Jaipur; Mitchell Starc Returns For Delhi

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has won the toss and opted to bat first against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026 clash at Jaipur. |

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has won the toss and opted to bat first against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026 clash at Jaipur. Royals have brought back Ravi Bishnoi into the side. Delhi meanwhile have made a plethora of changes with Pathum Nissanka returning, while Mitchell Starc plays his first game of the season.

RR vs DC Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Nitish Rana, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

Rajasthan Royals are in the running for a spot in the playoffs with 6 wins in their 9 games so far. However, a return to Jaipur did not pan out well for the Royals last time out, who were defeated by the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Nonetheless, Riyan Parag & Co would be bouyed by confidence, having become the first team to defeat Punjab Kings this season.

Delhi Capitals' form has nosedived since their back to back wins to start the season. Axar Patel & Co were bowled out for 75 in their last game and will hope to bounce back. The Capitals are buoyed by the return of Mitchell Starc, who is set to feature at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.