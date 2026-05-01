RR VS DC: Rahul- Nissanka Show Sinks Royals In Jaipur, Parag 90 In Vain As Capitals Romp To 7-Wicket Win

Delhi Capitals returned to winning ways with a comfortable win over the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Chasing 226 to win, KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka smashed half-centuries to lay the foundations of the chase. Earlier, Riyan Parag struck 90 while Donovan Ferriera smashed 47 but it wasn't enough for the Royals.

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Parag's statement knock

A day after being copped a 25% fine for vaping in the dressing room, Riyan Parag turned around his fortunes in IPL 2026. The RR captain had a lean run so far in the tournament but returned among the runs in a stunning batting display.

Having lost Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi early, it was Parag who held the RR innings together, stroking a fluent 90. He looked set for a ton but was dismissed trying to up the scoring rate.

Donovan Ferreira, traded from DC to RR, reminded his old employers of his hitting prowers with a powerful 14-ball 47 to guide the hosts to a commanding 225/6.