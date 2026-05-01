RR VS DC: Riyan Parag Slams Stunning 90 After Being Fined For Vaping Controversy |VIDEO

Riyan Parag was at his best as he slammed an unbeaten 84 off |

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag smashed a stunning 90 in the game against the Delhi Capitals in Jaipur. Parag top scored for his side in a captain's innings to help the hosts post a massive 200+ score. The RR skipper's innings comes a day after he was fined 25% of his match fee for vaping in the dressing room.

The innings comes less than 24 hours after the BCCI officially sanctioned Parag for a disciplinary breach. The 24-year-old was fined 25% of his match fee after television cameras captured him vaping in the dugout during a previous fixture against the Punjab Kings. The incident sparked widespread criticism on social media, with many questioning the young captain’s maturity.

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Parag, however, let his performance provide the rebuttal. Entering the fray with the Royals reeling after the loss of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal, he anchored the innings with a blend of calculated aggression. His knock featured seven sixes and five boundaries, dismantling the Delhi bowling attack before eventually being dismissed by Mitchell Starc in the 18th over.

The Riyan Parag vaping controversy erupted during the Rajasthan Royals' April 28 clash against Punjab Kings. Broadcast cameras captured the 24-year-old captain using a vape in the dressing room shortly after his dismissal, sparking immediate backlash on social media and concerns over professional conduct. The BCCI swiftly intervened, fining Parag 25% of his match fee and issuing a demerit point for a Level 1 breach of the IPL Code of Conduct.

Despite the intense scrutiny, Parag delivered a defiant on-field response just days later. Silencing critics who questioned his maturity and leadership, he smashed a blistering 90 off 50 balls against the Delhi Capitals. The innings not only anchored the Royals' total but shifted the narrative from his off-field disciplinary lapse back to his clinical batting form.