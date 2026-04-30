Riyan Parag Escapes Ban! RR Skipper Fined 25% Match Fee For 'Vaping' Inside Dressing Room During PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 Match

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Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has been fined 25 percent of his match fee and handed a demerit point after being caught vaping inside the dressing room during an Indian Premier League 2026 clash against Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh.

The incident came to light during RR’s successful chase, when broadcast cameras captured Parag using an e-cigarette in the dressing room. The visuals quickly went viral, triggering widespread outrage across social media and within the cricketing fraternity.

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According to an official IPL statement, Parag admitted to committing a Level 1 offence under the league’s Code of Conduct, which relates to behaviour that brings the game into disrepute. Match referee Amit Sharma imposed the sanction, which the RR skipper accepted without contest.

The matter was reported by on-field umpires Tanmay Srivastava and Nitin Menon after the footage surfaced. While the IPL rulebook does not explicitly mention vaping, Article 2.21 was invoked, a clause that addresses general misconduct not specifically defined but deemed harmful to the spirit and reputation of the game.

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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is also understood to be considering further action, potentially extending proceedings against the franchise, its officials, or players to maintain the league’s standards.

The controversy is further compounded by Indian law, as vaping and e-cigarettes are banned under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (2019), which prohibits their use, sale, and promotion.