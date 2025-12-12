IPL 2026 Auction: 5 Players Chennai Super Kings Should Target Ft Cameron Green

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Full Squad, IPL Mega Auction 2022: Full list of players bought, retained |

Chennai Super Kings head into the IPL Auction 2026 having covered most of their bases. After finishing rock bottom last year, CSK hit a reset button midway through the season. The 5-time champions have also dominated chatter in the offseason with their acquisition of Sanju Samson from CSK.

Ruturaj Gaikwad will continue to lead the side, MS Dhoni will continue to keep wickets. Sanju Samson adds more firepower to the top order. In Ayush Mhatre and Urvil Patel, CSK have unearthed two brutal T20 hitters. It is an enviable top 4 with Dewald Brevis to follow alongside Shivam Dube.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

CSK let go long serving Ravindra Jadeja in their trade for Sanju Samson. Ravichandran Ashwin has also retired, while the likes of Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda and Devon Conway were all released. the 5-time champions walk in with a whopping ₹43.40 crore, the second highest in the auction. Here we look at 5 players they should target in the IPL 2026 Auction

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Cameron Green

Cameron Green is expected to be the most expensive player of the IPL Auction 2026. Chennai have the big bucks to get the Australian on board, walking in with the second highest budget. Given CSK have most of their gaps covered, they could potentially break the bank for the Australian ace. Green could slot in anywhere in the batting order and him bowling adds a different dimension to the CSK side. It would be a real surprise if CSK do not chase the ex MI and RCB all rounder

Ravi Bishnoi

Chennai Super Kings have only one recognised spinner on board in Noor Ahmad. Ravi Bishnoi could be a dynamic partner and is a proven performer. While he struggled at LSG last season, MS Dhoni behind the stumps should help Bishnoi re discover his A game.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga has blown hot and cold in the IPL but the Sri Lankan remains a magician with the ball. With Jadeja gone, the former Royal could offer that batting buffer and guarantee a bank of overs in the middle. CSK's Indian core mean that they could potentially play Noor and him together, which could be a potent pairing

Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone had a middling season with RCB as they lifted their maiden title. The English all rounder has fallen down the pecking order in recent years even with the England team. Now with Maxwell, Moeen Ali and Andre Russell not part of the auction, Livingstone is the perhaps the last big name all rounder in the list. His ability to bowl spin and hit sixes for fun could be a fit for CSK who are in search for a finisher down the order

Gerald Coetzee

Having released Matheesha Pathirana in the auction, CSK will be in the hunt for an overseas pacer. Coetzee fits the bill with his hard lengths and ability to bowl in different phases of the game. The 25-year-old has featured for CSK's sister franchises in Joburg Super Kings and Texas Super Kings, while has had stints with MI and GT in the IPL.