IPL 2023: 'Hardik Pandya gave me the biggest headache as England coach', admits Paul Collingwood

Former England coach Paul Collingwood recently heaped praise on India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and revealed that he was the biggest thorn in his flesh when the two teams met in a couple of white-ball series last year.

Pandya starred with 100 runs and six wickets in the three ODIs to go along with 63 runs and five wickets in the T20I series, both of which India won against England.

Calling Pandya a "rockstar", Collingwood said he is "one of the most entertaining players" who leads from the front.

"Hardik Pandya is a rockstar and one of the most entertaining players. He leads from the front.

"He's given me the biggest headache as England coach when we played against India.

"He's someone who can change the complexion of the game with his performance and that's what makes him a threat to any opposition," Collingwood said on Star Sports ahead of Gujarat Titans' clash against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Pandya leads from the front for GT

Pandya once again led from the front and scored a fifty to help GT recover to 135 for 6 in 20 overs. He made 66 off 50 balls with four sixes and a couple of fours while Wriddhiman Saha scored 47 off 37.

Hardik's elder brother Krunal Pandya was the pick of the LSG bowlers with two wickets for 16 runs while Marcus Stoinis also grabbed a couple of wickets.