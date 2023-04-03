From ₹10 crore watch collection to Mercedes G-Wagon, check out the fabulous life of Hardik Pandya

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 03, 2023
Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya possess an opulent penthouse located in Vadodara, Gujarat, which has been conceptualized by Anuradha Aggarwal. The residence boasts a soothing and natural color scheme and includes a personal cinema, karaoke area, fully furnished fitness center, and various other conveniences.
The Pandya brothers also purchased a lavish INR 30 crores home in the suburbs of Mumbai in Bandra, becoming the next-door neighbours of Bollywood actors Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff.
Hardik Pandya possesses a luxury assemblage of watches, comprising a Patek Philippe Nautilus 18k White Gold model valued at roughly Rs 2.7 crore, a Patek Philippe Nautilus Platinum 5711, a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Daytona Cosmograph worth approximately Rs 1 crore, and numerous others.
It is evident that Hardik Pandya has a fondness for Patek Philippe watches, as demonstrated during the IPL 2019. Specifically, he possesses a watch with 255 diamonds adorning the dial and an 18k gold dial plate.
In addition to his other possessions, Hardik Pandya possesses a Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG valued at Rs 2.44 crore, as well as a Land Rover with an estimated worth of around Rs 71 lakh and an Audi A6 priced at approximately Rs 70 lakh.
The captain of IPL franchise Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya owns a Rs 3.73 crore Lamborghini Huracán EVO.
Hardik Pandya married model Natasa Stankovic in a dreamy wedding held in Udaipur. Their wedding was a confluence of two cultures- Christian and Hindu romantic nuptials at the luxurious Raffles resort.