IPL 2023 Auction: Full list of sold players

England all-rounder Sam Curran on Friday became the most expensive signing in history of Indian Premier League (IPL) with Punjab Kings shelling out a whopping Rs 18.50cr at the IPL 2023 mini player auction.
Curran's signing amount surpassed the Rs 16.25cr that Rajasthan Royals paid for all-rounder Chris Morris at the 2021 player auction. At Punjab, he will now join his England compatriots Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians got Australia all-rounder Cameron Green for Rs 17.5cr after a fierce battle with Delhi Capitals, making him the second most expensive player in the history of the tournament.
England Test skipper Ben Stokes, who played with MS Dhoni at now-defunct Rising Pune Super Giants in 2017, will join the former India skipper at CSK with a signing amount of Rs 16.25cr the joint-third most expensive player in the ongoing auction.
Here’s the full list of all the sold players in the IPL mini auction
Chennai Super Kings
Ben Stokes ₹16,25cr
Kyle Jamieson ₹1cr
Nishant Sindhu ₹6 lakhs
Ajinkya Rahane ₹50 lakhs
Ajay Mandal ₹20 lakhs
Shaik Rasheed ₹20 lakhs
Bhagath Varma ₹20 lakhs
Delhi Capitals
Mukesh Kumar ₹5,5cr
Manish Pandey ₹2,4cr
Phil Salt ₹2cr
Ishant Sharma ₹50 lakhs
Gujarat Titans
Shivam Mavi ₹6cr
Joshua Little ₹4,4cr
Kane Williamson ₹2cr
KS Bharat ₹1,2cr
Odean Smith ₹50 lakhs
Mohit Sharma ₹50 lakhs
Urvil Patel ₹20 lakhs
Kolkata Knight Riders
David Wiese ₹1cr
N Jagadeesan ₹90 lakhs
Vaibhav Arora ₹60lakhs
Suyash Sharma ₹20 lakhs
Kulwant Khejroliya ₹20 lakhs
Lucknow Super Giants
Nicholas Pooran ₹16cr
Daniel Sams ₹75 lakhs
Romario Shepherd ₹50 lakhs
Amit Mishra ₹50 lakhs
Jaydev Unadkat ₹50 lakhs
Yash Thakur ₹45 lakhs
Swapnil Singh ₹20 lakhs
Prerak Mankad ₹20 lakhs
Mumbai Indians
Cameron Green ₹17,5cr
Jhye Richardson ₹1,5cr
Piyush Chawla ₹50 lakhs
Shams Mulani ₹20 lakhs
Duan Jansen ₹20 lakhs
Vishnu Vinod ₹20 lakhs
Nehal Wadhera ₹20 lakhs
Punjab Kings
Sam Curran ₹18,5cr
Sikandar Raza ₹50 lakhs
Harpreet Bhatia ₹40 lakhs
Vidwath Kaverappa ₹20 lakhs
Shivam Singh ₹20 lakhs
Mohit Rathee ₹20 lakhs
Rajasthan Royals
Jason Holder ₹5,75cr
Donovan Ferreira ₹50 lakhs
Kunal Rathore ₹20 lakhs
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Will Jacks ₹3,2 cr
Reece Topley ₹1,9cr
Rajan Kumar ₹70 lakhs
Avinash Singh ₹60 lakhs
Manoj Bhandage ₹20 lakhs
Sonu Yadav ₹20 lakhs
Himanshu Sharma ₹20 lakhs
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Harry Brook ₹13,25cr
Mayank Agarwal ₹8,25cr
Heinrich Klaasen ₹5,25cr
Vivrant Sharma ₹2,6cr
Adil Rashid ₹2cr
Mayank Dagar ₹1,8cr
Mayank Markande ₹50 lakhs
Upendra Singh Yadav ₹25 lakhs
Nitish Kumar Reddy ₹20 lakhs
Sanvir Singh ₹20 lakhs
Samarth Vyas ₹20 lakhs
