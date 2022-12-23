IPL 2023 Auction: Full list of sold players

Sam Curran | Twitter

England all-rounder Sam Curran on Friday became the most expensive signing in history of Indian Premier League (IPL) with Punjab Kings shelling out a whopping Rs 18.50cr at the IPL 2023 mini player auction.

Curran's signing amount surpassed the Rs 16.25cr that Rajasthan Royals paid for all-rounder Chris Morris at the 2021 player auction. At Punjab, he will now join his England compatriots Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians got Australia all-rounder Cameron Green for Rs 17.5cr after a fierce battle with Delhi Capitals, making him the second most expensive player in the history of the tournament.

England Test skipper Ben Stokes, who played with MS Dhoni at now-defunct Rising Pune Super Giants in 2017, will join the former India skipper at CSK with a signing amount of Rs 16.25cr the joint-third most expensive player in the ongoing auction.

Here’s the full list of all the sold players in the IPL mini auction

Chennai Super Kings

Ben Stokes ₹16,25cr

Kyle Jamieson ₹1cr

Nishant Sindhu ₹6 lakhs

Ajinkya Rahane ₹50 lakhs

Ajay Mandal ₹20 lakhs

Shaik Rasheed ₹20 lakhs

Bhagath Varma ₹20 lakhs

Delhi Capitals

Mukesh Kumar ₹5,5cr

Manish Pandey ₹2,4cr

Phil Salt ₹2cr

Ishant Sharma ₹50 lakhs

Gujarat Titans

Shivam Mavi ₹6cr

Joshua Little ₹4,4cr

Kane Williamson ₹2cr

KS Bharat ₹1,2cr

Odean Smith ₹50 lakhs

Mohit Sharma ₹50 lakhs

Urvil Patel ₹20 lakhs

Kolkata Knight Riders

David Wiese ₹1cr

N Jagadeesan ₹90 lakhs

Vaibhav Arora ₹60lakhs

Suyash Sharma ₹20 lakhs

Kulwant Khejroliya ₹20 lakhs

Lucknow Super Giants

Nicholas Pooran ₹16cr

Daniel Sams ₹75 lakhs

Romario Shepherd ₹50 lakhs

Amit Mishra ₹50 lakhs

Jaydev Unadkat ₹50 lakhs

Yash Thakur ₹45 lakhs

Swapnil Singh ₹20 lakhs

Prerak Mankad ₹20 lakhs

Mumbai Indians

Cameron Green ₹17,5cr

Jhye Richardson ₹1,5cr

Piyush Chawla ₹50 lakhs

Shams Mulani ₹20 lakhs

Duan Jansen ₹20 lakhs

Vishnu Vinod ₹20 lakhs

Nehal Wadhera ₹20 lakhs

Punjab Kings

Sam Curran ₹18,5cr

Sikandar Raza ₹50 lakhs

Harpreet Bhatia ₹40 lakhs

Vidwath Kaverappa ₹20 lakhs

Shivam Singh ₹20 lakhs

Mohit Rathee ₹20 lakhs

Rajasthan Royals

Jason Holder ₹5,75cr

Donovan Ferreira ₹50 lakhs

Kunal Rathore ₹20 lakhs

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Will Jacks ₹3,2 cr

Reece Topley ₹1,9cr

Rajan Kumar ₹70 lakhs

Avinash Singh ₹60 lakhs

Manoj Bhandage ₹20 lakhs

Sonu Yadav ₹20 lakhs

Himanshu Sharma ₹20 lakhs

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Harry Brook ₹13,25cr

Mayank Agarwal ₹8,25cr

Heinrich Klaasen ₹5,25cr

Vivrant Sharma ₹2,6cr

Adil Rashid ₹2cr

Mayank Dagar ₹1,8cr

Mayank Markande ₹50 lakhs

Upendra Singh Yadav ₹25 lakhs

Nitish Kumar Reddy ₹20 lakhs

Sanvir Singh ₹20 lakhs

Samarth Vyas ₹20 lakhs