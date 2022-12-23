IPL 2023 Auction: Cameron Green becomes second most expensive player, bought for ₹ 17.5 crore by MI

Australia opener Cameron Green | ANI

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green on Friday became the second-most expensive player in IPL history when he was bought for a whopping ₹ 17.50 crore by five-time champions Mumbai Indians in Kochi.

The 23-year-old is now the costliest overseas player in IPL history, beating the previous record set by Australia captain Pat Cummins, who was bought for ₹ 15.50 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders.

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals were engaged in a bidding war for Green, who is a hard-hitting right-handed batter and medium fast bowler.

Green buying price however, was still not the highest as Punjab Kings shelled out ₹ 18.50 crore for England all-rounder Sam Curran, shattering all past records.

Green will make his debut in the IPL next year after breaking into the international scene less than two years ago. He's played 17 Tests, 13 ODIs and 8 T20Is for Australia so far.

IPL 2023 Auction Key Numbers

Out of 405 players, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players of which 4 players are from associate nations.

The total capped players are 119, uncapped players are 282 and 4 from associate nations.

A maximum of 87 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players.