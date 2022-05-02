IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad showed lot of fight against Chennai Super Kings, reckons skipper Kane Williamson

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson on Sunday after the defeat against Chennai Super Kings said the team showed a lot of fight and added that the men in orange need to stay connected for the rest of the tournament.

CSK were back to winning ways in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 after registering a victory against SRH by 13 runs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (99) and Devon Conway (85*) starred in CSK's 13-run victory after the duo stitched a glorious match-winning partnership to take CSK to 202/2 in the first innings.

SRH skipper Kane Williamson in the post-match presentation said: "When anyone gets over 200, it'll always be a challenge chasing it down. I thought we responded well to it, but they kept us under pressure with the total they had. We did show a lot of fight and were unlucky at times with some things that didn't go our way."

He continued: "It was a bit slower (on the pitch), we did try our best, but losing Washington (Sundar) for the best part of the bowling innings was a struggle for us. Still, we can look back at the game with a lot of positives, we came up against quality spinners, and at the end of the day, we did show a lot of fight. We just need to stay connected, we're playing well, and did so in the first half of the tournament (talking about the 5 straight wins). We just need to touch on a few things, shape well and come back stronger in the next game."

