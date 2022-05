The final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will start at 8pm IST, according to a report by CricBuzz.

The final of IPL 2022 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad on May 29.

The report further added that the closing ceremony, involving Bollywood personalities, is scheduled to start at 6:30pm. The toss will be held at 7:30pm.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 04:26 PM IST