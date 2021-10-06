IPL 2021: When and where to watch today's RCB vs SRH encounter Live on TV and online

The South Indian derby at the IPL 2021 will feature the already qualified Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) taking on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

While the Royal Challengers have already progressed in the Play-offs, they would be eyeing to overtake the MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the second spot in the points table. The out of contention Sunrisers on the other hand, have nothing to lose and will be playing only to pick some points to end their campaign on a positive note.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the RCB vs SRH match today.

Where is the RCB vs SRH game taking place?

The IPL 2021, match No. 52 RCB vs SRH will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today.

At what time will the RCB vs SRH match begin?

The RCB vs SRH match begins at 7:30 PM IST today (Wednesday, October 6).

Where and how to catch the live action of IPL 2021 RCB vs SRH match?

RCB vs SRH match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 RCB vs SRH match online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 RCB vs SRH match will be available on Hotstar.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 05:32 PM IST