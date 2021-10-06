Former Pakistan Captain Wasim Akram says he doesn't want to coach Pakistan, here's why

Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram revealed his reasons as to why he hasn't and also doesn't wish to coach the national cricket team. The fast bowling legend who was part of the 1992 World Cup winning team has coached several teams in different T20 leagues. He was the bowling coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders and mentored the team to the ultimate title twice during his tenure. He has also be associated with several Pakistan Super League (PSL) team over the years.

In a recent interview with the show 'Cricket Corner' on Cricket Pakistan, Akram was asked the reason why he hasn't coached the Pakistan national team, to which the former fast bowler responded by saying that he won't be able to give the amount of time that a full-time coaching job demands.

"When you become the coach, you need to give at least 200 to 250 days a year to the team and that's a lot of work. I don't think I can manage so much work away from Pakistan, from my family. And as it is, I spend time with most of the players in the PSL, they all have my number and they keep asking for advice," Akram said in the interaction with Cricket Pakistan

Akram also cited misbehaviour by fans on social media as a reason for him to refrain from coaching the national team and said he is afraid of that as well since he cannot tolerate misbehavior.

"I am not a fool. I keep on hearing and seeing on social media how people misbehave with their coaches and seniors. The coach isn't the one playing. The players are the one playing. The coach can only help with the planning. So, if the team loses, I don't think the coach is as responsible or accountable as we hold him as a nation."

"So, I'm afraid of that as well, because I can't tolerate anyone misbehaving with me. And we are becoming like that. I love the people, their enthusiasm and passion for the game, Cricket is the ultimate game here, but not the misbehavior that is shown on social media. It shows what we are. I have never seen this happen in other countries." He added.

Last month, Misbah-ul-Haq resigned from the position of the head coach of the Pakistan team along with Waqar Younis, who stepped down as the bowling coach. Pakistan Cricket Board has now roped in former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq and all-rounder Abdul Razzaq as interim coaches of the team for ICC T20 World Cup, starting this month.

