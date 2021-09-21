IPL 2021: PBKS batter Mayank Agarwal completes 2000 runs

Day three of the second leg of the IPL witnessed many feats being achieved by the Punjab Kings players. While PBKS skipper KL Rahul reached the 3000 run landmark and Mohammed Shami became the fourth PBKS bowler to claim 50 IPL wickets for the franchise, Mayank Agarwal also joined the party and completed his 2000 runs in the league.

He attained the feat by completing his half century against Rajasthan Royals during his 96th innings in IPL. The stylish batter notched up his fifty from just 34 balls and bedecked it with couple of sixes and seven boundaries. He scored 67 runs off 43 balls before falling to Rahul Tewatia in the 13th over.

Agarwal also stitched a 100+ opening partnership with KL Rahul as the pair took the RR bowlers to cleaners and picked 120 runs in 11.5 overs.

Mayank Agarwal is enjoying a brilliant form in the IPL 2021, with his performance only bettering with time as his average has gone to 50+ in this edition of the IPL.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 11:47 PM IST