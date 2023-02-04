IOA President PT Usha breaks down in presser, seeks Kerala CM's help as people barge into her School of Athletics

Athletics legend PT Usha on Saturday revealed that some people entered her School of Athletics in Kerala with the intention of doing some construction work and misbehaved with the staff and management after being confronted by them.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Usha runs a school in Kinalur, Balussery. She addressed a press conference in which she revealed that not just these people, but "drug addicts and couples" also enter the school's premises at night and cause damage to the property.

"Some people barged into compound of Usha School of Athletics and began construction work. When management confronted them, they misbehaved.

PT Usha breaks down

"They claimed that they had permission from Panangad panchayat, we complained to police & work was stopped," Usha said and also broke down while talking about the other attacks on her school and sought help from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"People including drug addicts, couples barge into compound at night and few dump waste into drainage.

'Request Kerala CM to interfere'

"We are being targeted continuously. We need to make sure of the safety of our girls. We request Kerala CM to interfere and resolve this issue.

"It is a growing institution, so many athletes are being trained there and this is not the first time such an incident has taken place. Safety of the girls studying there is our key concern, we still couldn't build a fence or boundary around the area," Usha said.

