'Inzamam Bhai Se Yehi Bolna Chahunga Ki...' Mohammed Shami Responds To Ex-Pak Captain's Allegations On Arshdeep Singh; Video

Mohammed Shami. |

Team India star pacer Mohammed Shami has lashed out at Pakistan fans and singled out Inzamam-ul-Haq, who accused Arshdeep Singh of ball tampering during T20 World Cup 2024. The veteran cricketer stated that it's baseless to accuse others of tampering the ball when it's called skill the moment Pakistan reverse swing it.

After Arshdeep Singh claimed figures of 4-0-37-3 against Australia, Inzamam accused the left-arm seamer of ball tampering and felt umpires should keep their eyes open. Shami and India faced similar allegations from ex-Pak cricketer Hasan Raza when the right-arm seamer was incisive during the 2023 World Cup.

"They had accused me of putting a device into the ball during the 2023 ODI World Cup" - Mohammed Shami

Speaking on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast, Mohammed Shami said Pakistan will never be happy with them and keep putting these allegations. Responding to Inzamam's statements, Shami said one doesn't expect him to make such comments as a respected cricketer.

"Woh Log humse na toh kabhi khush they or na kabhi honge. Kyunki World Cup mein mujhe koi dusri type ki ball di jaa rahi thi. Main vahi soch raha tha, us ball ko pehle kaat dein hum. Agar aisa koi platform bana, toh usko zarur kholke dikhana chahunga ki device hai ya nahin. Abhi ek aur namuna theory diya hai Arshdeep ne kaise reverse kiya."

Mohammed Shami roasted our padosis 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FsMA93ItbN — Secular Chad (@SachabhartiyaRW) July 19, 2024

Inzamam bhai se yehi bolna chahunga ki bahut respect karta hoon. Agar aap usi skill ko kar rahe ho toh aap ka skill hai aur koi doosra kar raha hai toh kya bologe aap? Chaaku giri bologe aap? Ball ke saath ched chaad ki gayi hai?"

(They had accused me of putting a device into the ball during the 2023 ODI World Cup and if there's ever an opportunity I would like to show if there's a ball in the device. They recently brought out another foolish theory on Arshdeep Singh. I respect Inzamam-ul-Haq a lot, and one doesn’t expect him to make such statements. If you do it, it's skill and if others do it, it's ball tampering?)