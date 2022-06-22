International Olympic Day 2022: Full list of Indian Olympic gold medalists

International Olympic Day | Pixabay

International Olympic Day is celebrated every year on June 23. This day is observed to celebrate sports and health. The occasion marks the day when the International Olympic Committee was founded in 1894. The day aims at promoting the importance of sports and how it can change one's life.

Here is a list of a few Indian Olympic gold medalists:

1. Abhinav Bindra:

Abhinav Bindra is a businessman and a retired sports shooter. He is currently India's only individual Olympic gold medalist.

2. Richard Allen:

Richard Allen was an Indian field hockey player. He was the goalkeeper of the Men's Field Hockey Competition that took place in Amsterdam in 1928. Richard Allen's team won the gold in this tournament.

3. Muhammad Aslam:

Sardar Muhammad Aslam Baggra was an Indian field hockey player. He was part of the Indian Men's Hockey Team and they won first place at the 1932 Olympics that was held in Los Angeles.

4. Dhyan Chand:

Major Dhyan Chand was an Indian field hockey player widely regarded as the greatest in the history of the sport. He was known for his extraordinary goal-scoring feats, in addition to earning three Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936. This was during an era where India dominated field hockey.

5. Leslie Claudius

Leslie Walter Claudius was part of the men's hockey team during the Field Hockey Competition during the 1948 Olympics that took place in London. They took the gold at this tournament. Leslie was from Bilaspur.

6. Vasudevan Baskaran:

Vasudevan Baskaran is a former field hockey player from Tamil Nadu. He captained the Indian team, which won the gold medal at the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow, Soviet Union.

7. Neeraj Chopra:

Neeraj Chopra is an Indian track and field athlete. He won a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the javelin throw. A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) in the Indian Army, Chopra is the first track and field athlete to win a gold medal for India at the Olympics.